Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan has been in tremendous form in the ongoing IPL season. He became the first-ever cricketer to slam two consecutive hundreds in the IPL. However, he then registered two ducks in the next three games. In the all-important encounter against Royal Challengers Bangalore, he will certainly be tested by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal. Let us analyze Dhawan's IPL performance against Chahal.

Battle Chahal has dismissed Dhawan thrice in the IPL

Presently, Dhawan is the fifth-highest run-scorer in the IPL, having amassed 5,050 runs from 172 matches at 34.35. On the other hand, Chahal owns 120 wickets in 97 matches, including the best match haul of 4/25. Thus far, Dhawan has managed to score 59 runs off 51 balls by Chahal, while Chahal has dismissed him thrice. Hence, Chahal knows how to outfox the former.

Data Dhawan vs RCB, Chahal vs DC

Dhawan boasts a decent record against RCB in the IPL. So far, he has aggregated 512 runs from 20 games at a strike-rate of 121.90. The tally also includes 13 sixes and 56 fours. Meanwhile, Chahal has taken 14 wickets from 12 games against DC.

Numbers Interesting numbers of Dhawan and Chahal

Over the years, Dhawan has shown consistency in the powerplay. In the incumbent season, the left-handed batsman seems to have bolstered DC's top-order with his aggressive gameplay. He has amassed 186 runs at a strike-rate of 135.77 in the first six, this season. Besides, Chahal masters the middle phase (7-15), wherein he owns 15 wickets at an average of 14.87 in 2020.

DC vs RCB What to expect?