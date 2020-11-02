A successful penalty strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang helped Arsenal beat Manchester United 1-0 in the recent Premier League fixture. Notably, this was the first victory for the Gunners at Old Trafford since 2006. Elsewhere, Gareth Bale's maiden goal since rejoining Tottenham Hotspur gave his side a 2-1 win over Brighton. This lifted them to the second spot on the points table. Here is more.

Information Manchester United remain winless at home

Manchester United remain winless at home this season after suffering their first defeat to Arsenal in 14 years. Paul Pogba's foul handed Aubameyang an opportunity to put Arsenal in front. For Spurs, Bale came off the bench in the 70th minute and scored the decider.

Newcastle Newcastle United beat Everton

Callum Wilson's twin strikes earned Newcastle United a 2-1 win over Everton at St James' Park. In the 56th minute, Wilson put Newcastle ahead from the penalty spot after a foul by Andre Gomes. The former added another, making use of the cross from Ryan Fraser in the 84th minute. For Everton, Dominic Calvert-Lewin bundled a consolation goal in the stoppage time.

Gareth Bale Gareth Bale strikes for Spurs after seven years

Gareth Bale made the outing memorable for Spurs. Interestingly, he scored his first goal for Tottenham after seven years and 166 days. He last netted a goal on his farewell appearance for the club during a game against Sunderland in May 2013. It is interesting to note that he scored exactly 200 seconds after entering the pitch, against Brighton.

MCU Worst tally for Manchester United since 2013/14

After six games, Manchester United have slipped to 15th spot in the ongoing season. They have won two, drawn one and lost three games, having accumulated mere seven points. This is their lowest tally at this stage in the Premier League since David Moyes' short stint as the manager (2013/14- 7). They went on to finish seventh in that season.

Do you know? A dream run for Harry Kane

Striker Harry Kane scored the opener for Spurs against Brighton. Notably, he has been directly involved in 14 goals (six goals & eight assists) after only seven league games this season. This is the most by any player in Europe's top-five leagues (Robert Lewandowski: 13).

Records Other records that were broken in the fixtures