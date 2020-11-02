Last updated on Nov 02, 2020, 05:15 pm
Written byParth Dhall
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final game of the IPL 2020 group stage.
The Mumbai-based franchise, which has already qualified for the playoffs, will aim to prepare for their qualifier tie.
Meanwhile, SRH still have an opportunity to claim the crucial berth, if they seal a significant victory.
Here is the match preview.
The Sharjah Cricket Stadium will host the match on November 3 (7:30 PM IST).
Although the wicket was favorable for batting in the initial half, the recent contests have been low-scoring.
However, there will be still some assistance for the batsmen.
One can watch the match live on the Star India network, while live streaming is also available on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).
SRH could be the fourth team to qualify if they seal a victory over MI as they have the second-best run-rate in the league, till now.
It remains to be seen if all-rounder Vijay Shankar makes a comeback after a hamstring injury forced him to sit out against RCB.
Probable XI: Warner (C), Saha (WK), Pandey, Williamson, Samad, Holder, Abhishek, Rashid, Nadeem, Sandeep, Natarajan.
MI appear to be the strongest this season, having already qualified for the playoffs.
Although the injured Rohit Sharma could be seen training in the nets, there is still no clarity on his availability.
Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, who was rested against DC, could be back in the XI.
Probable XI: Quinton (WK), Ishan, Suryakumar, Tiwary, Krunal, Pollard (C), Hardik, Coulter-Nile, Chahar, Boult, Bumrah
The competition between MI and SRH teams has been close. Both the teams have played each other 15 times and won seven games each, with a win percentage of 46.67. Notably, MI defeated SRH by 34 runs in the first game, this season.
In the upcoming match, SRH skipper David Warner (5,150) could surpass his counterpart Rohit Sharma (5,158) to become the third-highest run-scorer of the IPL.
His compatriot Wriddhiman Saha (1,921) has an opportunity to complete 2,000 runs in the tournament.
Besides, Jasprit Bumrah (105) might displace Ashish Nehra (106) to claim the 12th spot on the overall wickets tally.
Wicket-keepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Ishan Kishan (VC), Quinton de Kock. Batsmen: David Warner (C), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav. All-rounder: Kieron Pollard. Bowlers: Sandeep Sharma, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.
