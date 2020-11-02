Indian badminton star PV Sindhu, on Monday, gave a mini-jolt to her fans after sharing a cryptic message on social media. Her first post started with "Denmark Open was the final straw. I RETIRE," which was written in bold. She went on to express how the COVID-19 pandemic has been an eye-opener for her. However, the end provides a twist.

Post An excerpt from her lengthy message

Here is how Sindhu started off. "I've been thinking about coming clean with my feelings. I have been struggling to deal with it. It just feels so wrong," she wrote. "That's why I'm writing today to tell you that I'm done. It's understandable if you're confused, but by the time you finish reading this, you would have learned about my point of view."

Message Here is what Sindhu expressed in her message

In the post, she pledged to stay careful and not adapting a "lackadaisical attitude towards the virus". It concludes with a message, wherein she strives to bounce back in training and the Asia Open. The social media users were left shocked upon reading it initially, however, the eventual message gave them a breather. "I may have given you guys a mini-heart attack," wrote Sindhu.

Twitter Post A look at Sindhu's post

Reports Sindhu made headlines after leaving the national camp midway

PV Sindhu is presently training in London with the Gatorade Sports Science Institute (GSSI). Recently, she was in the news for leaving the national camp for Olympic-bound players midway. After that, several speculations started doing rounds regarding her 'rift' with family and coach Pullela Gopichand. A report in TOI stated that Sindhu "left the country in a huff". However, Sindhu quashed any such reports.

Quote She urged the media to stop spreading false news

"Mr. M Ratnakar, the sports reporter of TOI who is spreading false news should know the facts first before writing them. If he doesn't stop, I may have to resort to legal proceedings against him," wrote Sindhu.

Future What lies ahead for Sindhu?