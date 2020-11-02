Significant knocks from Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane powered Delhi Capitals to victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their final league stage game. They have become the second team to qualify for the IPL 2020 playoffs after Mumbai Indians. They will meet Mumbai in the qualifier. Even though RCB lost the match, they have also qualified for the play-offs. Here are the records broken.

Match How did the match pan out?

RCB were off to an ideal start after DC opted to field in the match. Despite Josh Philippe's early dismissal, Devdutt Padikkal (50) continued to tick the scoreboard. He shared useful stands with Virat Kohli (29) and AB de Villiers (35), which guided them to 152/7. In reply, Dhawan (54) and Rahane (60) laid the foundation of a comfortable victory for DC.

Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan bounces back!

Shikhar Dhawan bounced back after recording two back-to-back ducks in the season. He fired 54 off 41 balls to put Delhi Capitals in front. This was his 40th IPL fifty, now the second-most after David Warner (47). Notably, Dhawan also completed 500 runs in the 2020 edition (fourth time he has done so). Warner and Virat Kohli have reached this feat five times each.

Ashwin Ravichandran Ashwin dismisses Kohli for the first time

RCB skipper Virat Kohli looked in terrific touch against DC, however, he fell for 29 off 24 balls. Interestingly, this was the first time in thirteen editions that he was dismissed by off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin. It took Ashwin 19 innings and 125 balls to get the former. This is the most balls taken by a bowler to dismiss a batsman.

Padikkal Fifth fifty for Devdutt Padikkal

Opener Devdutt Padikkal yet again set the tone of the innings. He smashed a 41-ball 50, his fifth fifty of IPL career and this season. Notably, this is the joint-highest tally of fifties in the league stage along with KL Rahul (IPL 2020). Padikkal is also the third-highest run-scorer of the incumbent season, having amassed 472 runs at an average of 33.71.

DC DC openers survive the first over

DC openers Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw shared a 19-run stand before the latter departed (in the 2nd over). This was only the second time in the last eight games that DC didn't lose a wicket in the first over, this season. Meanwhile, RCB remain the only team not to pick a wicket in the first over, while bowling.

Rabada First wicket in the powerplay for Kagiso Rabada (IPL 2020)