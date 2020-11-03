Manish Pandey has been in terrific form in the ongoing IPL season. His recent knocks have helped the Sunrisers Hyderabad sail through on several occasions. He will be an important asset for them as SRH take on Mumbai Indians in their final group stage encounter. Notably, Pandey boasts a spectacular record against MI in the IPL. Let us analyze the same.

Record His record against Mumbai Indians

As of now, Pandey has racked up 3,223 runs from 143 matches at an average of 29.84. He also has one ton and 18 fifties to his name. Furthermore, Pandey is the highest run-scorer against MI among active SRH players. He owns 578 runs from 18 games at a strike-rate of 128.73. His average against them reads 36.12.

Data Five 50+ scores vs Mumbai Indians

Over the years, Pandey has slammed 22 sixes and 44 fours against Mumbai Indians. He also has five 50+ scores against them. His highest score of 81* (47) versus MI came in the 2017 edition, however, MI won the game by four wickets.

Battles Pandey unbeaten against MI bowlers

Considering Pandey's present form, the battle between him and MI bowlers will surely grab eyeballs. Interestingly, he has amassed 52 runs off 25 balls by Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has never dismissed him. Even fast bowlers Trent Boult and Nathan Coulter-Nile haven't dismissed him in the IPL. Meanwhile, Pandey has smashed leg-spinner Rahul Chahar for 23 runs off 18 balls without getting dismissed.

Do you know? A strike-rate of 198.21 in death overs (vs MI)

Pandey doesn't play the aggressor from ball one and takes time to settle in. Once set, he knows how to break the shackles. He carries a strike-rate of 120.62 in the middle overs against MI, while the same at the death surges to 198.21.

SRH vs MI What to expect?