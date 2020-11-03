Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday. MI, who have already qualified for the playoffs as toppers, will want another ruthless show. Meanwhile, SRH need a victory to ensure qualification. MI strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been in supreme form and has impressed against SRH. Here we decode his performance.

JB vs SRH Bumrah has done well against the Orange Army

In 10 matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bumrah has taken 12 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/24. He also boasts of a stellar average 22.50, besides an economy rate of 7.23. Bumrah needs two wickets to be the most successful MI bowler against SRH. Lasith Malinga leads the show with 13 scalps to his name.

Battle Bumrah's performance against leading SRH batsmen

Bumrah will be targeting the wickets of SRH captain David Warner and Manish Pandey. He is yet to taste success. As of now, the southpaw has managed to score 52 runs off 39 balls by Bumrah, while the latter has never dismissed him. Meanwhile, Manish Pandey has managed to score 52 runs off 25 balls by Bumrah, while the speedster has never dismissed him.

Performance Bumrah has been effective across all three phases this season

Information Bumrah's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020