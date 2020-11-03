Last updated on Nov 03, 2020, 12:12 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Mumbai Indians take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in match number 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Tuesday.
MI, who have already qualified for the playoffs as toppers, will want another ruthless show.
Meanwhile, SRH need a victory to ensure qualification.
MI strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah has been in supreme form and has impressed against SRH.
Here we decode his performance.
In 10 matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bumrah has taken 12 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/24.
He also boasts of a stellar average 22.50, besides an economy rate of 7.23.
Bumrah needs two wickets to be the most successful MI bowler against SRH.
Lasith Malinga leads the show with 13 scalps to his name.
Bumrah will be targeting the wickets of SRH captain David Warner and Manish Pandey.
He is yet to taste success.
As of now, the southpaw has managed to score 52 runs off 39 balls by Bumrah, while the latter has never dismissed him.
Meanwhile, Manish Pandey has managed to score 52 runs off 25 balls by Bumrah, while the speedster has never dismissed him.
In the ongoing season, Bumrah has picked up five wickets at an average of 16.8 in the powerplay overs.
The right-arm pacer has also been effective in the middle overs (7-15) this season, claiming six wickets at an average of 14.17.
Bumrah, who is known for his excellence at the death, has taken 12 wickets at an average of 16.08.
In 90 matches, Bumrah has clinched 105 wickets at an average of 24.23. He has one four-wicket haul in the tournament (4/25). In IPL 2020, Bumrah has taken 23 scalps at 15.73. He is now the second-highest wicket-taker this season.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.