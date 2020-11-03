Gameweek six of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season got over on Monday and we witnessed some crucial results as the table is shaping up beautifully. The likes of Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund enjoyed stunning wins to occupy the top two spots. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig suffered their first loss of the campaign. Bayer Leverkusen collected three points. Here we present the key numbers.

Dortmund Brilliant Hummels scripts these records for Dortmund

Mats Hummels was superb against Arminia as Dortmund sealed a 2-0 win. The defender has now scored in consecutive Bundesliga games for the first time since 2011. Notably, he also amassed his second brace of his career. Dortmund's Marco Reus registered his first assist of the season. The Black and Yellow have the best defensive record this season in the Bundesliga (two goals conceded).

Bayern Bayern set a new league record, Muller shines

Bayern Munich, who won 2-1 against FC Koln, have scored 24 goals after six gameweeks. This is now a record in the league. Thomas Muller registered his 122nd Bundesliga goal, surpassing Miroslav Klose and Lothar Matthaus on Bayern's all-time list of German top-flight scorers. Goal-scorer Serge Gnabry has now scored seven goals in six career meetings against Koln.

Stats Gladbach register these feats against Leipzig, unwanted numbers for Schalke

Gladbach registered their first win against Leipzig in their history. Prior to this, they had lost five and mustered three draws. Gladbach are also unbeaten in their last six home matches in the Bundesliga, dating back to last season. Meanwhile, Schalke, who drew 1-1 against Stuttgart, are winless in 22 league games. They have shipped in 17 goals this season already.

Leverkusen Leverkusen register these feats after 4-2 win against Freiburg

Bayer Leverkusen enjoyed a stunning 4-2 win against Freiburg. Notably, Leverkusen have started a Bundesliga season unbeaten in their opening six games for the first time since 2009-10. Meanwhile, Freiburg's five-match unbeaten run at home came to an end. Lucas Alario has scored in three straight Bundesliga matches for the first time and is Leverkusen's top scorer so far this term with five goals.