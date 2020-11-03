Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson has announced retirement from all forms of cricket. The veteran star informed the same on his YouTube channel T20 Stars. Watson was currently seen playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. Despite having retired from international cricket in 2016, Watson continued to grace the field across white-ball tournaments. Here are his records.

Int'l career A look at Watson's international career

In 59 Tests, Watson scored 3,731 runs at 35.19. He amassed four centuries and 24 fifties. In 190 ODIs, the versatile Watson accumulated 5,757 runs at 40.54. He notched nine tons and 33 fifties. In 58 T20Is, He scored 1,462 runs at 29.10. He also claimed 75 wickets in Tests, 168 in ODIs and 48 in T20Is.

Records Has scored the most T20 World Cup runs for Australia

Watson went on to win two 50-over World Cups, besides two ICC Champions Trophies as well. Notably, he holds the record for the highest individual ODI score by an Australia batsman (185*). He was adjudged the Player of the Tournament at the 2012 World T20 (249 runs and 11 wickets). Watson has amassed the most T20 World Cup runs for Australia (537).

T20 Watson holds these records in T20 cricket

Watson is the 10th-highest run-scorer in T20 cricket (including T20Is). He has accumulated 8,821 runs at 29.30. Watson struck six tons and 53 fifties. The aggressive batsman slammed 467 T20 sixes. This is the fourth-highest tally in T20s. Meanwhile, he is the fourth-highest scorer for Australia in T20Is (1,462).

IPL Watson's impressive IPL numbers

Playing for Chennai Super Kings, Watson aggregated 1,252 runs from 43 matches at an average of 30.53. Besides CSK, he has also represented Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore in the tournament. Interestingly, Watson is one of the five players to have registered two tons in a single season. Overall, he ended his IPL career with 3,874 runs and 92 wickets.

Information T20Is: Unique records held by Watson

Watson was the number one T20I all-rounder when he retired after ICC World T20 in 2016. He held the No.1 ranking for a record 150 weeks, besides being the first player to have held the top rank in both batting and all-round categories.

Do you know? Watson is the only player to do this