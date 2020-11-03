Goals have continued to pump in as far as the Serie A 2020-21 season is concerned. In gameweek six, a total of 37 goals were scored with 10 games being played. AC Milan continued their unbeaten run with another win. Juventus got back to winning ways as Inter rallied back to draw 2-2 against Parma. Here are the records scripted in gameweek six.

Milan Zlatan Ibrahimovic continues his high-scoring form

Zlatan Ibrahimovic leads the scoring chart in the Serie A 2020-21 season (seven goals). Zlatan has scored in six successive league matches. This is only the third time a player has registered the feat for Milan. Andriy Shevchenko (2001) and Zlatan (2012) have notched the tally earlier. Since re-joining Milan in January 2020, Zlatan has been involved in 22 goals in 22 league matches.

Juve Cristiano Ronaldo shines for Juventus

Juventus, who thrashed Spezia 4-1, are third in the standings (12 points). Juve saw Cristiano Ronaldo return with a bang. The legendary footballer scored a brace after coming on as a substitute. This is just the second time Ronaldo netted a brace as a substitute in his career (also for Manchester United vs Wigan, 2006). Ronaldo raced to five league goals this season.

Sassuolo High-flying Sassuolo smash these records

According to Opta, Manuel Locatelli is now the youngest Italian with two-plus goals scored in Serie A 2020-21 season. He is also the youngest player with a penalty goal in the competition this season. Sassuolo have picked up 14 points from the first six matchdays this season. This is now a record for Sassuolo in a single top-flight campaign.

Information Ronaldo races to 70 career goals for Juventus

Ronaldo has raced to 70 career goals for Juve across competitions. He now has 57 goals in the Serie A. The Portuguese international equaled the feat of Filippo Inzaghi (57) in terms of Serie A goals.

Do you know? Other notable records scripted

As per Opta, Antonin Barak is the first foreign player to have scored a brace in the Serie A for Verona since Adrian Mutu in 2002. Lazio, who overcame Torino, registered their 1,000th Serie A victory in total.

