Gameweek seven of the Premier League 2020-21 season produced another set of impressive displays. Big guns Manchester City, Liverpool and Chelsea enjoyed wins, whereas, Leicester City made their joint best-ever start to a Premier League campaign after seven games. Arsenal overcame Manchester United at Old Trafford, whereas, Burnley and Sheffield United's woes continued. Here are the takeaways from gameweek seven.

Vardy Vardy is showing no signs of slowing down

Leicester City thrashed Leeds United 4-1 and talisman Jamie Vardy impressed once again with two assists and a goal. At 33, Vardy is showing no signs of slowing down. The former England international has accumulated 13 goals in his past 12 league games. The 2019-20 Premier League Golden Boot winner has raced to 110 goals in the competition. He could be Leicester's prime force.

Tottenham Kane continues his sublime run of form, new arrivals impress

Tottenham overcame Brighton 2-1 and Harry Kane was once again on the scoresheet. The England captain, who raced to 149 career Premier League goals, continues to impress for Spurs. This season has seen Kane registering six goals, besides accumulating eight assists. Meanwhile, Spurs' new arrivals from Real Madrid, Gareth Bale and Sergio Reguilon combined to hand them the winner.

Duo Villa and Everton lose grip

Aston Villa and Everton had maintained 100% starts this season up till gameweek five. After losing their respective matches in the previous gameweek, the two sides once again failed to earn points. Villa fell 4-3 against Southampton, whereas, Everton lost 1-2 against Newcastle United. Villa have slipped to seventh, whereas, Everton have dropped down to third.

#MUNARS Inconsistent Paul Pogba has a terrible outing for United

Manchester United have lost thrice and drawn once from four home games this season. Both United and Arsenal didn't produce anything significant but Paul Pogba's mistake cost the hosts. The inconsistent Pogba had a day to forget, giving the ball away too cheaply when United attacked and needlessly fouling Hector Bellerin to turn the tide in Arsenal's favor. When will we see him deliver?

Twitter Post Premier League: A look at the top six