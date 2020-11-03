All-rounder Kieron Pollard has led Mumbai Indians to three wins in the absence of Rohit Sharma, so far. Besides his aggressive leadership, Pollard has been on a roll with the bat as well. He would want to continue his spectacular run as MI take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final encounter of IPL 2020 group stage. We analyze Pollard's record against SRH.

Record His IPL record against Sunrisers Hyderabad

In the IPL, Pollard has aggregated 2,973 runs from 161 matches at an average of 30.33. He also has 15 fifties to his name. As of now, Pollard is the highest run-scorer against SRH among active MI players. He has racked up 342 runs from 13 games at a strike-rate of 145.53. He boasts a phenomenal average of 42.75 against the Orange Army.

Data Third-most sixes against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Over the years, Pollard has slammed 27 sixes and 16 fours against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Notably, his tally of sixes is the third-highest after Chris Gayle (32) and Shane Watson (30). He also has two 50+ scores against them.

Battles Pollard likes taking on the fast bowlers

Pollard has taken the SRH pacers to cleaners quite a few times, however, he struggles against spin. He has managed to score 44 runs off 21 balls by pace spearhead Sandeep Sharma, while Sharma has dismissed him once. Meanwhile, he has mustered only 19 runs off 28 balls by leg-spinner Rashid Khan. The latter has also dismissed him once.

Do you know? A strike-rate of 217.24 in the death overs

In IPL 2020, Pollard has been a nightmare for bowlers at the death. So far, he has accumulated 189 runs from 13 matches at a strike-rate of 217.24 in the death overs, this season. Against SRH, he has a strike-rate of 182.76 in these overs.

SRH vs MI What to expect?