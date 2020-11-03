The third season of Women's T20 Challenge is all set to begin on November 4 with defending champions Supernovas taking on Velocity in Sharjah. Last month, the BCCI announced the tournament's full schedule, that will run till November 9. Just like the previous edition, the matches will be played on the sidelines of IPL 2020 playoffs. Here are the further details.

Details A look at key details of the tournament

Marquee players Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana and Mithali Raj will lead the three teams Supernovas, Trailblazers and Velocity respectively. While the three matches will be held between November 4 and 7, the final is scheduled on November 9. Notably, all the matches are slated in Sharjah. All the games will begin at 7:30 PM IST except the second (3.30 PM IST).

Do you know? Four overseas players in a squad of 15

Players from Bangladesh, West Indies, Sri Lanka and England players will take part in the tournament. Notably, seven of the 12 overseas players will feature for the first time. The three squads comprise 15 players, including four overseas players in each team.

Supernovas A look at Supernovas set-up

Two-time champions Supernovas boast an experienced line-up, led by Harmanpreet Kaur. Middle-order batswoman Jemimah Rodrigues and wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia add value to the side Besides, off-spinners Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav and Anuja Patil will bring in the required variations. Meanwhile, the Supernovas will have the services of foreign players Chamari Athapaththu, Shashikala Siriwardene, Shakera Selman and Ayabonga Khaka.

Information Full squad of Supernovas

Supernovas squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Jemimah Rodrigues (vice-captain), Chamari Atapattu, Priya Punia, Anuja Patil, Radha Yadav, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Shashikala Siriwardene, Poonam Yadav, Shakera Selman, Arundhati Reddy, Pooja Vastrakar, Ayushi Soni, Ayabonga Khaka, Muskan Malik

Trailblazers How the Trailblazers appear on paper

The Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers include all-rounder Deepti Sharma as the vice-captain. Star opener Punam Raut will further bolster the batting. Among the youngsters, middle-order batswomen Harleen Deol and Richa Ghosh will aim to complement their seniors in the tournament. The Trailblazers include Deandra Dottin, Sophie Ecclestone, Salma Khatun, and Natthakan Chantham (first cricketer from Thailand) as overseas players.

Data Full squad of Trailblazers

Trailblazers squad: Smriti Mandhana (captain), Deepti Sharma (vice-captain), Punam Raut, Richa Ghosh, D Hemalatha, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Harleen Deol, Jhulan Goswami, Simaran Dil Bahadur, Salma Khatun, Sophie Ecclestone, Natthakan Chantham, Deandra Dottin, Kashvee Gautam

Velocity All eyes on teen prodigy Shafali Verma

Velocity will be led by the legendary Mithali Raj, while Veda Krishnamurthy will serve as her deputy. They also have the likes of wicket-keeper Sushma Verma and pace-bowling all-rounder Shikha Pandey. Also, all eyes will be on teen prodigy Shafali Verma, who hogged the limelight during the 2020 Women's T20 WC. Their foreign picks are Danielle Wyatt, Leigh Kasperek, Sune Luus and Jahanara Alam.

Information Full squad of Velocity