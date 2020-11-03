Sunrisers Hyderabad overcame Mumbai Indians in the final league game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. With this win, SRH finished third and made it to the playoffs. Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders have been eliminated on basis of NRR with this result. MI managed 149/8 in 20 overs. In reply, SRH sailed past the target. Here are the records broken.

SRH vs MI How did the match pan out?

Mumbai Indians, who had Rohit Sharma back, didn't get the impetus. They kept losing wickets at regular intervals. For SRH, Sandeep Sharma and Jason Holder were terrific with the ball and restricted MI to just 149. Kieron Pollard (41) was the top run-scorer. In reply, SRH got off to a dream start and they got things under control.

Stats Rashid and Sandeep shine for SRH

Rashid Khan (1/32) raced to 19 wickets this season. Overall, the Afghan wrist-spinner now has 74 IPL scalps. Sandeep Sharma (3/34), who raced to 13 scalps this season, has seen his overall wickets tally rise to 108. Sandeep has now taken 53 IPL wickets in the powerplay overs. That's the most by any bowler.

Information Pollard gets past 3,000 career IPL runs

Kieron Pollard became just the 17th player to surpass 3,000 career IPL runs (3,014). He went past Brendon McCullum's tally in terms of career IPL runs (2,880). He has raced to 198 career IPL sixes as well.

Duo Warner and Saha slam these feats