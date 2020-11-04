England have named two 15-man squads for their white-ball series in South Africa. They have also announced three reserve players for the same. Notably, marquee players Jofra Archer, Ben Stokes, and Sam Curran have been rested for the ODIs. While Archer and Curran have been playing IPL since September, Stokes joined the tournament a month back.

Players Ten players to appear in both white-ball squads

As many as 10 players will be appearing in both the white-ball squads. The likes of Archer, Stokes, Curran, Chris Jordan, and Dawid Malan have only been selected in the T20I squad. Meanwhile, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Lewis Gregory, and Liam Livingstone have found spots in the 50-over squad. Also, the reserve players (across formats) are Jake Ball, Tom Banton, Tom Helm.

Squads A look at the two squads

T20I Squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood. ODI Squad: Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

In Reece Topely a notable inclusion

Reece Topley, who earned a recall in the recently-concluded England summer, is a notable inclusion in both squads. Besides, Lewis Gregory, Liam Livingstone, and Olly Stone have sealed a spot in the ODI squad. Pacer Mark Wood, who had an ordinary summer, has been picked up in both the squads. His compatriot Olly Stone has been recalled to the ODI side after suffering injuries.

Out No place for Denly, Saqib and Parkinson

There is no place in either squad for top-order batsman Joe Denly. Notably, he featured in the T20I series against Australia, earlier this year. Lancashire pacer Saqib Mahmood, who featured in the games during the summer, has also been left out. Due to the presence of front-line spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, the young leg-spinner, Matt Parkinson has been dropped.

Schedule SA vs ENG: Here is the schedule