After warming the bench in most games this season, Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane finally showed his class against Royal Challengers Bangalore. His 46-ball 60 helped the Delhi Capitals chase 153 with ease. Meanwhile, Rahane's next target would be to replicate this show in the Qualifier 1 as DC take on Mumbai Indians. Let us analyze his IPL performance against MI.

Record His record against Mumbai Indians

In the IPL, Rahane has amassed 3,931 runs from 146 matches at an average of 32.22. He also has two tons to his name. As of now, Rahane is the highest run-scorer against MI among active DC players. He has racked up 591 runs from 21 games at a strike-rate of 124.68. His average against them reads as 36.93.

Information Rahane has four 50+ scores against MI

Over the years, Rahane has slammed 12 sixes and 67 fours against Mumbai Indians. He also has four 50+ scores against them. His highest score of 68* (54) (vs MI) came in 2013, wherein MI were bundled out for 92.

Battles How Rahane fares against MI bowlers

Rahane fares well against the Mumbai Indians bowlers in the IPL. Interestingly, he has managed to score 42 runs off 33 balls by Jasprit Bumrah, while Bumrah has never dismissed him. He has even smashed Trent Boult for 34 runs off 31 balls with Boult dismissing him once. Besides, leg-spinner Rahul Chahar has also uprooted Rahane once.

Do you know? Rahane knows how to operate in the powerplay

Rahane has scored most of his runs in the powerplay, since his debut. Across several seasons, he has aggregated 1,947 runs from 145 matches at a strike-rate of 116.38 in the first six overs. However, his strike-rate rises to 125.17 in this phase.

MI vs DC What to expect?