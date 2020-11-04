Liverpool saw an in-form Diogo Jota score a terrific hat-trick as the Reds continued their surge in the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season. Liverpool got past Atalanta 5-0 as Jurgen Klopp's side have won all three Group D games without conceding a goal. They need one win to qualify for the knockout stages with two games to spare. Here are the records broken.

Liverpool Jota smashes these numbers for the Reds

As per Opta, Diogo Jota is only the second player to score in his first two starts in the Champions League for Liverpool, following Robbie Keane back in 2008. Jota has hit six goals in his past four games for Liverpool across competitions. Overall, he has netted seven in 10 appearances. Notably, he became the ninth Liverpool player to net a Champions League hat-trick.

Stats Away joy for Liverpool in the UCL

The Premier League champions have won each of their past four away games in the Champions League group stage. Priot to this, they had lost four in a row between October 2018 and September 2019. Jurgen Klopp finally won away in Italy in the Champions League after losing on each of his five previous visits in the competition.

Do you know? Contrasting tales for Liverpool and Atalanta

Liverpool's 5-0 win is now the biggest ever by an English club away to Italian opposition in European competition. Meanwhile, Atalanta's defeat was the second-biggest ever by an Italian side on home soil in European competition.

Match report Liverpool thrash sorry Atalanta

Jota showed why Liverpool shelled out so much on him by scoring the opener with a delightful dink. He doubled the lead with a thumping strike at the near post. The Reds scored two quick goals after the break as Mohamed Salah took advantage Atalanta's defensive exposure to run clear and curl home. Sadio Mane scored the fourth, before Jota added his third.

Information Record-equaling moment for Mo Salah