Matchday three of the UEFA Champions League 2020-21 season saw several big clubs establish their presence. 16 teams were in action (Group A to D) and we had 35 goals to sum things up. Champions Bayern Munich extended their unbeaten run to 14 games, whereas, Real Madrid registered their first win this season. Manchester City and Liverpool enjoyed wins as well. Here's more.

Real Ramos gets to 100 career goals for Real Madrid

Real beat Inter 3-2 to register an important victory. Sergio Ramos netted his 100th goal for the club across competitions. It was Ramos' 55th headed goal and he became only the 19th player to reach a century of goals for Real. Karim Benzema raced to 49 career UCL group stage goals and 67 overall. Real have conceded two-plus goals in five consecutive UCL games.

Bayern Group A: Lewandowski dazzles for Bayern Munich

Bayern maintained their 100% record since the start of 2019-20 season in the UCL. The Bavarians thrashed Red Bull Salzburg 6-2 in Group A. Robert Lewandowski scored a brace and now has 70 Champions League goals to his name. The Pole has scored two goals in 10 club games for Bayern in all competitions in 2020-21. It was also his 257th goal for Bayern.

Liverpool Diogo Jota smashes hat-trick for Liverpool

Diogo Jota smashed a hat-trick in their 5-0 win against Atalanata in Group D. This was the third straight win for Liverpool, who haven't conceded yet. Jota now has seven goals in 10 games across competitions. Notably, he became the ninth Liverpool player to net a Champions League hat-trick. Jota is only the second Liverpool player to score in his first two UCL starts.

Man City Group C: City maintain 100% start

Manchester City maintained their 100% record in this season's Champions League after a 3-0 win against Olympiakos. City have now scored three goals each in all of the UCL games this season. City have won each of their first three games in the UCL for the third time in four seasons. Mid-fielder Kevin De Bruyne has 14 Champions League assists since 2017-18.

Do you know? Record for City's Ferran Torres

As per Opta, Ferran Torres (20 years and 248 days), is the third-youngest player in Champions League history to score in four consecutive appearances, behind Kylian Mbappe (18y 120d) and Erling Haaland (19y 107d).

