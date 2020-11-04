Delhi Capitals face Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season on Thursday. The winner between these two sides will reach the final. DC will be hoping that spinner R Ashwin steps up against MI. The premier spinner has a decent record against the champions. Here we decode his performance against MI.

Ashwin vs MI Ashwin has claimed 18 wickets against MI

In 25 matches against Mumbai Indians, former CSK, RPS and KXIP spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has taken 18 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/30. He has an average of 30.16 against MI, besides an economy rate of 6.54. Notably, two more wickets will see him be only the fourth spinner to claim 20-plus scalps against MI.

Battle Ashwin's performance against MI stalwarts Rohit and Pollard

MI will want two of their senior players Rohit Sharma and Kieron Pollard to fire against DC. As of now, the big-hitting Kieron Pollard has managed to score 51 runs off 33 balls by Ashwin, while the latter has dismissed him three times. Meanwhile, Rohit has managed to score 78 runs off 94 balls by Ashwin, while the right-arm spinner has dismissed him once.

Phases IPL 2020: Looking at Ashwin's performance across different phases

Looking at Ashwin, he has accumulated four wickets in 12 matches at an average of 55.75 in the middle overs (7-15). That's where he will need to improve his offerings. Ashwin has done much better in the powerplay overs. As of now, he has picked up six wickets in 12 matches at an average of 12.33. He hasn't picked any wicket at the death.

IPL Ashwin's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020