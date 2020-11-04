Last updated on Nov 04, 2020, 03:15 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
David Warner hit a splendid 85* against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday to help Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs.
Warner and Wriddhiman Saha joined hands to hit an unbeaten 151-run stand to hand SRH a 10-wicket win.
SRH will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator.
Here's a look at Warner's stunning IPL numbers over the years.
Warner became the third player this season to get past 500 runs this season.
He is now the second-highest run-scorer (529) at an average of 44.08.
Warner has slammed four fifties with a best of 85*.
He has registered four fifties, besides hitting 49 fours and 14 sixes at a strike rate of 136.69.
Warner has now accumulated 500-plus runs in six editions of the IPL.
Notably, this is also the sixth successive occasion where Warner has hit 500-plus runs.
The three-time Orange Cap winner missed the IPL 2018 edition.
Prior to this season, he had smashed 692 (2019), 641 (2017), 848 (2016), 562 (2015) and 528 (2014).
The Aussie international has racked up 5,235 career IPL runs from 140 matches.
He has a solid average of 43.26, besides a strike rate of 141.79.
He is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament after Virat Kohli (5,872) and Suresh Raina (5,368).
He is the only foreign batsman to have scored in excess of 5,000 IPL runs.
Warner has mustered 48 fifties so far in the competition (highest). He holds the record for the most fifty-plus scores in the IPL.
Besides his 48 fifties, Warner also has four centuries to his name, taking his tally to 52.
Meanwhile, he has smashed the second-highest number of fours (507) and is the only foreigner with 400-plus fours.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.