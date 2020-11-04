David Warner hit a splendid 85* against Mumbai Indians on Tuesday to help Sunrisers Hyderabad qualify for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 playoffs. Warner and Wriddhiman Saha joined hands to hit an unbeaten 151-run stand to hand SRH a 10-wicket win. SRH will face Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator. Here's a look at Warner's stunning IPL numbers over the years.

IPL 2020 Warner is the second-highest scorer in IPL 2020

Warner became the third player this season to get past 500 runs this season. He is now the second-highest run-scorer (529) at an average of 44.08. Warner has slammed four fifties with a best of 85*. He has registered four fifties, besides hitting 49 fours and 14 sixes at a strike rate of 136.69.

500-plus runs Warner has smashed 500-plus runs for the sixth time

Warner has now accumulated 500-plus runs in six editions of the IPL. Notably, this is also the sixth successive occasion where Warner has hit 500-plus runs. The three-time Orange Cap winner missed the IPL 2018 edition. Prior to this season, he had smashed 692 (2019), 641 (2017), 848 (2016), 562 (2015) and 528 (2014).

Total runs Warner is now the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament

The Aussie international has racked up 5,235 career IPL runs from 140 matches. He has a solid average of 43.26, besides a strike rate of 141.79. He is the third-highest run-scorer in the tournament after Virat Kohli (5,872) and Suresh Raina (5,368). He is the only foreign batsman to have scored in excess of 5,000 IPL runs.

Records Warner has the most fifty-plus scores in IPL