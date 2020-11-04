Last updated on Nov 04, 2020, 03:52 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
After an enthralling league stage in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season, we are now set to witness the playoffs stage.
The Qualifier 1 of the IPL 2020 season is set to be played tomorrow between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals.
Meanwhile, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore will play the Eliminator.
Here we rate the performance of these sides.
MI finished as the toppers, winning nine and losing five from 14 matches (NRR +1.107).
DC followed suit with 16 points, having won eight and losing six (NRR -0.109).
Sunrisers Hyderabad took the third place, winning seven and losing seven (NRR +0.608).
Meanwhile, RCB ended fourth with 14 points under their belt (NRR -0.172).
MI had a day to forget against SRH, however, they were exceptional overall.
MI were the first side to guarantee themselves of a playoff berth.
The four-time IPL winners have seen some solid performances from their top order.
Players like Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya have provided the finishing touches.
With the ball, pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult have done wonders.
Rating: 8.5/10.
DC had a brilliant start, before losing four successive games by big margins in the business end.
DC managed to get past the line in their final league game, overcoming RCB.
Their top order failed to hit the the consistency button.
The middle order too looked unsure at times.
However, their bowling stood out for most parts but faltered towards the end.
Rating: 7.5/10.
Sunrisers Hyderabad failed to hit the consistency button and struggled with their batting on several occasions.
However, the team made some crucial changes and things worked.
SRH played brilliant cricket in the last three games and maintained a positive NRR.
Their bowling is getting stronger and we have a collective unit on display.
SRH are a threat and teams will be wary.
Rating: 7/10.
Unlike other seasons, RCB did an able job this season and got the balance right.
They did well to put in a string of shows and were well stationed to finish in top two.
However, four straight losses to end the league stage have snatched their momentum.
Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli have batted well, whereas, Yuzvendra Chahal has claimed wickets aplenty.
Rating: 6.5/10.
