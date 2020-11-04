Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020. As per the scenario, the team which will win this game, will proceed to the final, while the losing team will get another opportunity in the second qualifier. Although MI appear stronger on paper, DC too have the required ammunition to sail through. Here's the preview.

Details Venue, timing, TV listing, pitch report and conditions

The Dubai International Stadium will host the match on November 5 (7:30 PM IST). Notably, the previous few encounters on this venue have been one-sided. The wicket here slows down as the match progresses, thereby assisting the bowlers more. One can watch the match live on the Star India network, while live streaming is also available on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).

MI Marquee players to return against DC

Mumbai Indians rested their front-line bowlers against SRH and hence bore the brunt. However, the comeback of skipper Rohit Sharma was the only plus. Marquee players Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya are expected to make a return in the first Qualifier against DC. Probable XI: Rohit (C), de Kock (WK), Kishan, Suryakumar, Hardik, Krunal, Pollard, Boult, Pattinson, Chahar, Bumrah.

DC DC to continue with Ajnikya Rahane

For DC, the ploy to play Ajinkya Rahane worked against RCB. Rahane provides the required stability to the top-order. Also, the rusty Rishabh Pant would want to gain some form in the middle. Besides, it remains to be seen if Daniel Sams continue in place of Shimron Hetmyer. Probable XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Rahane, Iyer (c), Pant (WK), Stoinis, Sams/Hetmyer, Patel, Ashwin, Rabada, Nortje.

Information A look at the head-to-head record

MI have the edge over DC in the IPL. In 26 matches, MI have won 14 with a win percentage of 53.85. On the other hand, DC have won 12 of them. Notably, MI have defeated DC in both the league games, this season.

Stats MI vs DC: Stats that matter

Both Rohit Sharma (5,162) and Shikhar Dhawan (5,104) can move up on the overall runs tally (IPL). The former can displace SRH skipper David Warner (5,235). Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard (198) could become the sixth cricketer to complete 200 sixes in the tournament. In the bowling segment, Ravichandran Ashwin (135) might surpass Bhuvneshwar Kumar (136) to become the sixth-highest wicket-taker.

