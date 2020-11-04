Last updated on Nov 04, 2020, 04:00 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byParth Dhall
Defending champions Mumbai Indians will lock horns with Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 of IPL 2020.
As per the scenario, the team which will win this game, will proceed to the final, while the losing team will get another opportunity in the second qualifier.
Although MI appear stronger on paper, DC too have the required ammunition to sail through.
Here's the preview.
The Dubai International Stadium will host the match on November 5 (7:30 PM IST).
Notably, the previous few encounters on this venue have been one-sided.
The wicket here slows down as the match progresses, thereby assisting the bowlers more.
One can watch the match live on the Star India network, while live streaming is also available on the Hotstar app (paid subscription).
Mumbai Indians rested their front-line bowlers against SRH and hence bore the brunt.
However, the comeback of skipper Rohit Sharma was the only plus.
Marquee players Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult and Hardik Pandya are expected to make a return in the first Qualifier against DC.
Probable XI: Rohit (C), de Kock (WK), Kishan, Suryakumar, Hardik, Krunal, Pollard, Boult, Pattinson, Chahar, Bumrah.
For DC, the ploy to play Ajinkya Rahane worked against RCB.
Rahane provides the required stability to the top-order.
Also, the rusty Rishabh Pant would want to gain some form in the middle.
Besides, it remains to be seen if Daniel Sams continue in place of Shimron Hetmyer.
Probable XI: Dhawan, Shaw, Rahane, Iyer (c), Pant (WK), Stoinis, Sams/Hetmyer, Patel, Ashwin, Rabada, Nortje.
MI have the edge over DC in the IPL. In 26 matches, MI have won 14 with a win percentage of 53.85. On the other hand, DC have won 12 of them. Notably, MI have defeated DC in both the league games, this season.
Both Rohit Sharma (5,162) and Shikhar Dhawan (5,104) can move up on the overall runs tally (IPL).
The former can displace SRH skipper David Warner (5,235).
Meanwhile, Kieron Pollard (198) could become the sixth cricketer to complete 200 sixes in the tournament.
In the bowling segment, Ravichandran Ashwin (135) might surpass Bhuvneshwar Kumar (136) to become the sixth-highest wicket-taker.
Wicket-keeper: Ishan Kishan (C). Batsmen: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan (VC), Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya. All-rounders: Kieron Pollard, Marcus Stoinis Bowlers: Kagiso Rabada, Jasprit Bumrah, Anrich Nortje.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.