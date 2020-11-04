West Indian cricketer Marlon Samuels has announced his retirement from professional cricket on Wednesday. According to ESPNcricinfo, the 39-year-old had informed Cricket West Indies (CWI) about his retirement in June this year, having last played for the national team in December 2018 against Bangladesh. He will be remembered for his match-winning knocks in two of West Indies' World T20 winning campaigns. Here's more.

Career A look at Samuels' career

In 71 Tests, Samuels accumulated 3,917 runs at 32.64 with a best of 260. He smashed seven hundreds and 24 fifties. He also claimed 41 Test scalps. In ODIs, Samuels registered 5,606 runs from 207 ODIs at 32.97. He slammed 10 tons and 30 fifties. The all-rounder also took 89 scalps. In 67 T20Is, he scored 1,611 runs, besides taking 22 wickets.

WT20 finals Samuels' heroics in the 2012 and 2016 WT20 finals

Samuels grabbed headlines after his match-winning knock in the 2012 World T20 final in Colombo. His productive 78-run knock off 56 balls and figures of 1/15 with the ball helped the Windies seal a comfortable win. And then, he once again delivered in the ICC World T20 final in 2016. He hit an unbeaten 85 off 66 balls against England.

T20Is Crucial feats for Samuels in T20Is

Samuels is the 17th highest run-scorer in the ICC T20 World Cup (530) at 31.17. It's also the second-best for West Indies after Chris Gayle (920). He registered four fifties as well. Samuels is also the 25th-highest scorer in T20Is (1,611). He is only the second West Indian player alongside Gayle to score 1,600-plus runs.

Controversies Samuels had a controversial career