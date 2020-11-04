After nearly two months of action-packed league stage encounters, the knockout round of IPL 2020 takes centre stage. The all-important playoffs will begin with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 1 on November 5. A day later, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator. We present some interesting numbers ahead of the playoffs.

MI Ninth appearance for Mumbai Indians in the playoffs

Mumbai Indians are already the most successful franchise in the IPL. In the previous 12 seasons, they have entered the playoffs stage eight times (2010-2015, 2017, and 2019). Interestingly, they went on to win the title a record four times (2013, 2015, 2017, and 2019). MI have played a total of five finals and lost only one (to CSK in 2010).

CSK First time when CSK haven't claimed the qualification berth

Chennai Super Kings have ruled the roost in the previous 12 seasons of IPL. However, they were not up to the mark this time, thereby crashing out of the tournament. Notably, this is the first-ever season since the inception of IPL that the Yellow Army have not qualified for the playoffs. They have won three IPL titles as of now (2010-2011, and 2018).

SRH Fifth consecutive playoffs appearance for SRH

The Sunrisers Hyderabad rose from bottom to top-four in the business end of the tournament. They claimed three consecutive victories, which included a hefty win over MI in their final league stage game. Notaby, the Orange Army have sealed the qualification ticket for the fifth consecutive year (2016-2020). They are only behind CSK (8) and MI (6) on this tally.

DC Only side to finish in each of the ten positions

The Delhi Capitals entered the playoffs for the second season in a row, having finished on number two. They are now the only side to finish in each of the ten positions on the points table. Here are their rankings - 1st: 2009, 2012, 2nd: 2020, 3rd: 2019, 4th: 2008, 5th: 2010, 6th: 2016, 2017, 7th: 2015, 8th: 2014, 2018, 9th: 2013, 10th: 2011.

Do you know? The quest for a maiden IPL title

This is the sixth time in 13 seasons that Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the IPL playoffs (2009-2011, 2015-2016, 2020). Out of those five, they have reached the grand finale on three occasions (2009, 2011, 2016). However, they are yet to win a title.

