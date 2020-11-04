Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan highlighted the role of Ajinkya Rahane in the team. Ahead of the Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and DC, Dhawan said the latter provides stability to the top-order. Notably, Rahane duly earned the trust of selectors in DC's final league game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, with his resounding knock.

Knock Rahane's 60-run knock helped DC seal the qualification berth

After a couple of failed stints as an opener, Rahane batted at number three against RCB. His 46-ball 60 helped the Delhi Capitals chase 153 with one over to spare. Batting alongside Dhawan, who also racked up 54, Rahane was at his absolute best. With a six-wicket victory, the DC finished on number two on the standings and thereby claimed the qualification berth.

Praise Dhawan opens up on Rahane's presence in the XI

In that game, Rahane was specifically roped in for the number three role, a move that paid dividends. Speaking on the same, Dhawan said, "Rahane's addition brings stability to the side. In our last match against RCB, he played an amazing knock." "With such experience in our side, I can play freely to take the game away from the opposition."

Dhawan A dream run for Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan too bounced back in the tournament after recording two back-to-back ducks. He fired a blistering 54 (41) to put DC in front. This was his 40th IPL fifty, the second-most after David Warner (47). Notably, Dhawan also completed 500 runs in the 2020 edition (fourth time he has done so). He is presently the third-highest run-scorer with 525 runs at 47.73.

Quote 'This season has been special', reflects Dhawan

"I've been scoring 500 runs in IPL since last four years. This edition has been special as I scored two tons and two ducks. I just want to perform consistently and provide great starts to the team. Every season, I play with intensity." added Dhawan.

