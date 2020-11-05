Matchday three of the UEFA Champions League came to an end with the remaining four groups (E to H) playing their games. 26 goals were scored in eight games as the respective group standings gained shape. Manchester United suffered an embarrassing defeat against rookies Istanbul Basaksehir. Whereas, nine-man Paris Saint-Germain were beaten by RB Leipzig. Meanwhile, Barcelona maintained their 100% start. Here's more.

Man United United's away run comes to an end

The 2-1 defeat for Manchester United ended their longest away winning run in all competitions (10 straight wins). This was also their first away defeat in 19 matches. United have now lost three successive away games to Turkish opponents in all competitions. Demba Ba (35 years, 163 days) became the second-oldest African to score a UCL goal, after Didier Drogba, (36 years, 259 days).

#RBLPSG PSG register co-lowest total after three matchdays

Leipzig came from behind to beat PSG and draw level on points with United in Group H. As per Opta, PSG, who have picked up only three points in their first three UCL group stage games, have registered the co-lowest total in their history in the competition. Idrissa Gueye is the first PSG player to receive a red card in UCL since Marco Verratti.

Group G Barca and Juve register victories in Group G

Barcelona beat Dynamo Kyiv 2-1 as Lionel Messi scored from the penalty spot. Notably, Messi is yet to score from open play so far this season. This was his third UCL goal this season. Meanwhile, Juventus thrashed Ferencvaros 4-1, with Alvaro Morata scoring a brace. Morata has scored the most away goals in all competitions this season among Serie A players (6).

Chelsea Chelsea register fifth successive clean sheet across competitions

Chelsea maintained their unbeaten start to the Champions League after a 3-0 victory over Rennes. The Blues are unbeaten in their last eight UCL group stage games (W5 D3). Chelsea have kept five consecutive clean sheets across competitions for the first time since October 2010. Tammy Abraham is the first player to score in three consecutive UCL starts for Chelsea since Willian in 2015.

