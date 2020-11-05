Matchday three of the UEFA Europa League is all set to start tonight. All the groups from A to L will be in action as 48 teams battle it out. After a frantic matchday two last week, the Europa League promises aplenty this time too. The focus will be on the likes of AC Milan, Tottenham Hotspur, Leicester City and Arsenal. Here's more.

Arsenal Arsenal to face Molde for the very first time

David Luiz is set to return for Arsenal as they face Molde at the Emirates in Group B. This will be the very first meeting between these two teams. Molde have won four of their last six away matches in the Europa League (D1 L1). Since the start of the 2018-19 season, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has netted 12 UEL goals.

Spurs Spurs face crucial away test against Ludogorets

Bulgarian side Ludogorets Razgrad host Tottenham Hotspur in a crucial Group J encounter. Ludogorets have lost both games so far as Spurs have faced one win and a defeat. Spurs have only lost back-to-back Europa League group stage games once previously back in 2011. Meanwhile, Ludogorets have only won one of their last 11 home matches in the UEL (D4 L6).

Milan Milan will look to extend their unbeaten run

AC Milan, who are unbeaten in the 2020-21 season across competitions, host Lille in Group H. The two sides currently occupy the top two spots in the group. Milan have already netted six goals from their two UEL games so far and will be aiming to extend their goal-scoring form. Zlatan Ibrahimovic has already netted eight goals across competitions.

Information High-flying Leicester host Sporting Braga

Leicester City will be aiming to maintain a 100% record when they dwell in a crucial Group G match against Sporting Braga. Notably, both Leicester and Braga are level on points, having both won their first two Europa League group stage matches.