Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to face each other in match number 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. The winner of the IPL Eliminator will meet the loser of Qualifier 1 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals to be held tonight. SRH have won three successive games, whereas, RCB have lost four on the trot. Here's the preview.

SRH vs RCB What happened in the league meetings between these two teams?

In the two league meetings earlier in the season between them, RCB won the first tie back in September. RCB had set a target of 164, before SRH folded for 153 to lose by 10 runs. In the second encounter recently, RCB lost by five wickets. RCB were restricted to 120/7 in 20 overs, before SRH won by five wickets.

Preview SRH will hope to pile the misery on RCB

With three successive impressive wins, SRH are flying high and look upbeat at the moment. Things are working well for them and the sound bowling department has done wonders. With RCB's batting a bit unsure, SRH will want to cast their authority. Kohli's RCB have to step up and start fresh of they are to make things count. There's plenty at stakes here.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

SRH - David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan. RCB - Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Yuzvendra Chahal Mohammed Siraj, Isuru Udana.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and venue

Dream11 team prediction: David Warner (c), Virat Kohli (vc), Devdutt Padikkal, Manish Pandey, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jason Holder, Washington Sundar, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST on Friday. One can watch it live on the Star Sports Network, besides streaming the same on Hotstar (paid subscription). Venue: Abu Dhabi.

Information Presenting the key stats and head-to-head record