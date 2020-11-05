Last updated on Nov 05, 2020, 03:27 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written byRajdeep Saha
Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in match number 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Thursday.
MI, who had qualified for the playoffs as toppers, will want to reach the final in this Qualifier 1.
Meanwhile, DC would want to enter their maiden IPL finale.
MI strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah will want to excel against DC.
Here we decode his performance.
In 13 matches against Delhi Capitals, Jasprit Bumrah has taken 14 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/13.
Bumrah averages 26.28 against DC and has an economy rate of 7.66.
Two wickets will see him equal the tally of Dale Steyn and Jaydev Unadkat in terms of wickets against DC in the competition (16 each).
Bumrah will need to step things up against Shikhar Dhawan, who has been impressive.
Till now, Dhawan has managed to score 85 runs off 64 balls by Bumrah, while the speedster has never dismissed him.
Meanwhile, JB has bossed the show against Rishabh Pant.
Pant has managed to score 32 runs off 30 balls by Bumrah, while the latter has dismissed him five times.
In the ongoing season, Bumrah has picked up five wickets at an average of 16.8 in the powerplay overs.
The right-arm pacer has also been effective in the middle overs (7-15) this season, claiming six wickets at an average of 14.17.
Bumrah, who is known for his excellence at the death, has taken 12 wickets at an average of 16.08.
In 90 matches, Bumrah has clinched 105 wickets at an average of 24.23. He has one four-wicket haul in the tournament (4/25). In IPL 2020, Bumrah has taken 23 scalps at 15.73. He is now the second-highest wicket-taker this season.
Love Sports news?
Subscribe to stay updated.