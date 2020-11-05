Mumbai Indians take on Delhi Capitals in match number 57 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 on Thursday. MI, who had qualified for the playoffs as toppers, will want to reach the final in this Qualifier 1. Meanwhile, DC would want to enter their maiden IPL finale. MI strike bowler Jasprit Bumrah will want to excel against DC. Here we decode his performance.

JB vs DC Bumrah has done well against Delhi Capitals

In 13 matches against Delhi Capitals, Jasprit Bumrah has taken 14 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/13. Bumrah averages 26.28 against DC and has an economy rate of 7.66. Two wickets will see him equal the tally of Dale Steyn and Jaydev Unadkat in terms of wickets against DC in the competition (16 each).

Battle Bumrah's performance against leading DC batsmen

Bumrah will need to step things up against Shikhar Dhawan, who has been impressive. Till now, Dhawan has managed to score 85 runs off 64 balls by Bumrah, while the speedster has never dismissed him. Meanwhile, JB has bossed the show against Rishabh Pant. Pant has managed to score 32 runs off 30 balls by Bumrah, while the latter has dismissed him five times.

Performance Bumrah has been effective across all three phases this season

Information Bumrah's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020