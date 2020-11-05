Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore take on each other in the IPL Eliminator on Friday. The winner will book a berth in Qualifier 2 and face the losing team from Qualifier 1. All eyes will be on wrist-spinner Rashid Khan, who has fared well this season. The Afghan sensation will want to make his presence felt against RCB. Here we decode his performance.

Battle Rashid's performance against leading RCB batsmen

Rashid will want to show his mettle against RCB stalwarts Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. As of now, RCB skipper Kohli has managed to score 18 runs off 19 balls by Rashid Khan, while the right-arm spinner has dismissed him once. Meanwhile, ABD has managed to score 25 runs off 25 balls by Rashid, while the latter has dismissed him two times.

Information Rashid will want to make his presence felt against RCB

In seven matches against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rashid Khan has taken eight wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/27. He averages 27.25 against them, besides an economy rate of 7.78.

Phases How has Rashid fared across phases this season?

As of now, in IPL 2020, the right-arm spinner has picked up 18 wickets at an average of 14.28 in the middle overs (7-15). This is where he has been the most effective for SRH this season. However, in between the death overs (16-20), Rashid has claimed just one wicket at an average of 39. He hasn't bowled in the powerplay overs.

IPL Rashid's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020