Rafael Nadal scripted history by becoming the fourth player to record 1,000 ATP Tour wins with victory over fellow Spaniard Feliciano Lopez at the ongoing Paris Masters. Nadal joined the likes of American legend Jimmy Connors (1,274), Roger Federer (1.242) and Czech great Ivan Lendl (1,068) to register 1,000-plus wins. Here we look at the impressive numbers.

Nadal Nadal presented with a glass trophy

The Spaniard was presented with a glass trophy with '1,000' emblazoned on it in golden numerals after his landmark victory in Paris. This feat comes a month after Nadal won his 20th Grand Slam, equaling Federer's tally. "To arrive at that number I must have done a lot of things well," said Nadal after scripting the milestone.

Numbers Breakdown of the numbers scripted by Nadal

Nadal, who has bossed the show on clay, has registered 445 wins. He has won his maximum games on hard court (482). Besides, he has won 71 on grass and two on the now-defunct carpet. He has claimed 387 games at Masters 1,000 tournaments, 282 at the Grand Slams and 331 (other).

100-700 Milestones from 100 to 700 in Rafa's career

100th match win vs Hugo Armando (Stuttgart, 2005) 200th match win vs Juan Martin del Potro (Miami, 2007) 300th match win vs Ivo Karlovic (Queen's Club, 2008) 400th match win vs Tomas Berdych (Davis Cup, 2009) 500th match win vs Ivan Dodig (ATP 500, 2011) 600th match win vs Del Potro (BNP Paribas, 2011) 700th match win vs Martin Klizan (Wimbledon, 2014)

Information Milestones from 800 to 1,000 in Rafa's career

800th match win vs Thomaz Bellucci (Rio Olympics, 2016), 900th match win vs Richard Gasquet (French Open 2018), 1,000th match win vs Feliciano Lopez (Paris Masters, 2020)

Quote Ecstatic Nadal on registering 1,000 wins

"One negative thing about getting to 1,000 - is that you're very old as it means you have to have had a very long career," said Nadal. "But I'm very happy," the Spaniard added.