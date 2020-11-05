Defending champions Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in IPL Qualifier 1 to reach the final of the 2020 edition. The four-time winners reached their sixth final in the cash-rich league. Mumbai scored 200/5 in 20 overs after some brilliant hitting. In reply, DC failed to get past the target (143/8). DC will await the winner of the Eliminator now in Qualifier 2. Here's more.

Match How did the match pan out?

MI lost Rohit Sharma early on but Quinton de Kock and Suryakumar Yadav added 62 runs. DC hit back to reduce MI to 101/4. From there on Ishan Kishan (55) and Hardik Pandya (37*) hurt DC with powerful knocks. R Ashwin claimed three wickets for DC. In reply, DC's front three were all dismissed for ducks as MI gained control and won comfortably.

Duo Kishan and De Kock smash these feats

De Kock and Kishan are the joint-highest scorers for MI in IPL 2020 (483 runs). Kishan registered his fourth fifty of the season, besides smashing the highest sixes now this season (29). He also smashed his seventh IPL fifty, besides getting past Tillakartne Dilshan (1,153) in terms of career IPL runs (1,178). De Kock went past 1,900 runs in the competition (1,939).

Knocks Surya and Pandya shine for MI

Suryakumar Yadav went past 450 runs in IPL 2020 (461). The right-handed batsman slammed his fourth fifty this season and 11th overall. Surya, who smashed six fours in a 38-ball 51, went past KL Rahul's tally (58) in terms of fours hit this season (60). Meanwhile, Pandya, who slammed five maximums, equaled the tally of Nicholas Pooran in terms of sixes this season (25).

Ashwin Ashwin is now the sixth-highest wicket-taker in IPL

R Ashwin (3/29) has raced to 21 wickets against MI in the IPL. He became just the fourth spinner with 20-plus wickets against the champions. He also registered his best bowling performance against MI. Ashwin, who now has 13 wickets this season, got past Bhuvneshwar Kumar (136) in terms of career IPL scalps (138). Ash is now the sixth-highest wicket-taker.

Boult, JB Boult and Bumrah impress with these numbers

Trent Boult is now the third-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2020 (22). The Kiwi pacer surpassed Shakib Al Hasan (59) in terms of career IPL scalps (60). Jasprit Bumrah (4/14) now has 27 wickets this season (highest). Bumrah is now the 12th-highest wicket-taker (109) in the competition. JB now has 18 wickets against DC. He also registered his best bowling figures in the IPL.

Do you know? Milestones for De Kock and Surya

Surya surpassed the 2,000-run mark in IPL (2,009). He became the 37th player to achieve this milestone. Meanwhile, De Kock got past the 1,000-run mark for MI in the competition (1,012). He became eighth MI batsman to do so.

Unwanted records Unwanted records scripted in this match

Rohit Sharma now has the joint-most ducks in the competition alongside Parthiv Patel and Harbhajan Singh (13 each). Ashwin became the third bowler to have dismissed Rohit for a golden duck after Umesh Yadav and Jofra Archer. Kagiso Rabada has gone wicketless in three of the last four matches. DC have lost the most wickets in the first over in IPL 2020 (9).

Do you know? Bumrah is the most successful Indian bowler in an edition

Jasprit Bumrah is now the most successful Indian bowler in a single IPL edition (27 scalps). He has gone past Bhuvneshwar Kumar's tally of 26 scalps in IPL 2017.

