The exclusion of Mumbai Indians batsman Suryakumar Yadav from Team India's squads for the Australian tour was recently slammed by fans and experts across the nation. However, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly's recent comments seem to have cleared the air regarding his selection. Praising the performance of uncapped Indians in the ongoing IPL edition, Ganguly voiced his opinion on the selection of Suryakumar. Ganguly lavished praise on Suryakumar for his magnificent run in the IPL 2020. He said the latter is on the brink of breaking into the national side. He is a very good player. His time will come, Ganguly told Hindustan Times.