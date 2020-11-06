Matchday three of the UEFA Europa League 2020-21 season had several breathtaking results on offer. A total of 12 groups and 48 teams were in action as 91 goals were scored. English teams Arsenal, Tottenham and Leicester City enjoyed stunning victories. High-flying AC Milan were stunned 3-0 by Lille, whereas, AS Roma won big. Here are the key numbers.

Magical Kane Harry Kane gets to 200 goals for Tottenham

Tottenham forward Harry Kane continued his superb form in the 2020-21 campaign as Jose Mourinho's side overcame Ludogorets Razgard 3-1. Kane, who marked his 300th appearance for Spurs, raced to 200 goals. Notably, Kane is the highest scorer across competitions as far as Premier League players are concerned this season (12). He has also been involved in 22 goals this season (G12 A10).

Arsenal Arsenal register these feats after thrashing Molde 4-1

Arsenal thrashed Molde 4-1 in Group B to keep their 100% record intact. The Gunners have won 15 of their 21 Europa League group stage games since the 2017-18 season. Arsenal youngster Bukayo Saka has delivered 14 assists in all competitions since the start of last season. Nicolas Pepe has been involved in eight goals in nine Europa League appearances since joining Arsenal.

Leicester Four-star Foxes dazzle against Sporting Braga

Leicester City won their third successive game in Group G after a 4-0 victory against Sporting Braga. Kelechi Iheanacho scored a brace for the Foxes to keep them flying high this season. Leicester have won three consecutive matches in a European competition for a second time. Iheanacho has scored in all three of his starts in European competition (Europa and Champions League).

Milan AC Milan script these unwanted records

As per Opta, AC Milan have lost a game for the first time since last March (1-2 vs Genoa). Yusuf Yazici is the first player to score an away hat-trick against Milan across competitions since Rivaldo in October 2000, for Barcelona. Milan have conceded three goals at home in a single game in European competitions for the first time since November 2011.

Do you know? Roma script Europa League history

According to Opta, AS Roma have won a match in Europa League scoring five goals for the first time in their history. Meanwhile, Henrikh Mkhitaryan scored the fastest Europa League goal for Roma after only 57 seconds from the start of the match.

