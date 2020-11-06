Gameweek seven of the Bundesliga 2020-21 season starts tonight with Werder Bremen and FC Koln battling it out. Six matches are set to be played on Saturday, besides two games on Sunday. Borussia Dortmund host Bayern Munich in a mouth-watering clash as in-form Gladbach face an away test against Bayer Leverkusen. Here is the complete preview of gameweek seven.

Der Klassiker Der Klassiker: Dortmund face Bayern challenge

Borussia Dortmund host an in-form Bayern Munich, with both sides having accumulated 15 points each after six games. Dortmund forward Erling Haaland has netted all of his five league goals at home this season. Bayern talisman Robert Lewandowski, who has 10 goals, will be in focus. Notably, Dortmund have conceded the fewest goals (2), whereas, Bayern have scored a staggering 24 (highest).

Key match Unbeaten Leverkusen host Gladbach

Fourth-placed Leverkusen are unbeaten this season with three wins and three draws. They take on Gladbach, who are placed fifth. Forwards Lucas Alario and Marcus Thuram will be key for their respective sides. This fixture has not finished goalless since April 2004. Alario, who has scored in three successive Bundesliga matches, will hope to get his first career goal against Gladbach.

Leipzig Leipzig will want to build from UCL win against PSG

RB Leipzig, who are placed third in the table, are yet to lose at home this season. Freiburg will be keen to notch a maiden win since their opening gameweek victory. The worry for Freiburg is that they have dropped a league-worst nine points from winning positions this season. Notably, Freiburg were unbeaten against Leipzig last season, winning one and drawing the other.

Duo Struggling Mainz and Schalke face each other