Last updated on Nov 06, 2020, 02:45 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore take on each other in the IPL Eliminator on Friday.
The winner will book a berth in Qualifier 2 and face Delhi Capitals.
Like SRH's Rashid Khan, all eyes will be on RCB wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in this encounter.
Chahal will want to make his presence felt against SRH.
Here we decode his performance.
In 13 matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 15 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/18.
Notably, Chahal is the second-highest wicket-taker against SRH in the competition after Dwayne Bravo (19).
The right-arm spinner has an average of 25.46 against SRH, besides bowling at an economy rate of 7.76.
As of now, in IPL 2020, Chahal has picked up 15 wickets at an average of 16.33 in the middle overs (7-15).
Like Rashid, Chahal has been the most effective in the middle overs.
In between the death overs (16-20), Chahal has claimed four wickets at an average of 23.75 (16-20).
Chahal has claimed one wicket at 41.00 in the powerplay overs.
In 98 IPL matches so far, Chahal has claimed 120 wickets at an average of 22.49.. He boasts of a decent economy rate (7.68), with a best match-haul of 4/25.
In IPL 2020, he has taken 20 scalps at 19.05. He has an economy rate of 7.18.
Notably, Chahal has taken 20-plus wickets in three editions so far.
As of now, SRH skipper David Warner has managed to score 116 runs off 66 balls by Yuzvendra Chahal, while the latter has dismissed him once.
Warner, who is in strong form, will hope to nullify Chahal once again.
However, Chahal has impressed against Manish Pandey.
Pandey has managed to score 41 runs off 48 balls by Chahal, who has dismissed him four times.
