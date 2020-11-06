Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore take on each other in the IPL Eliminator on Friday. The winner will book a berth in Qualifier 2 and face Delhi Capitals. Like SRH's Rashid Khan, all eyes will be on RCB wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in this encounter. Chahal will want to make his presence felt against SRH. Here we decode his performance.

Chahal vs SRH Chahal will want to impress against SRH

In 13 matches against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Yuzvendra Chahal has taken 15 wickets with the best bowling performance of 3/18. Notably, Chahal is the second-highest wicket-taker against SRH in the competition after Dwayne Bravo (19). The right-arm spinner has an average of 25.46 against SRH, besides bowling at an economy rate of 7.76.

Phases How has Chahal fared across phases this season?

IPL Chahal's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020

In 98 IPL matches so far, Chahal has claimed 120 wickets at an average of 22.49.. He boasts of a decent economy rate (7.68), with a best match-haul of 4/25. In IPL 2020, he has taken 20 scalps at 19.05. He has an economy rate of 7.18. Notably, Chahal has taken 20-plus wickets in three editions so far.

Battle Chahal's performance against leading SRH batsmen