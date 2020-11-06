On Thursday, champions Mumbai Indians outclassed the Delhi Capitals across all three departments in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Qualifier 1. Mumbai, who had earlier topped the league stage, have been in breathtaking form this season. Their collective approach with both bat and ball have been a class above the rest. Here we present their best seasons stats of the 2020 edition.

Numbers 12 fifties smashed between MI's in-form trio

A total of 103 fifties have been registered in IPL 2020. MI batsmen have hit 16 of them so far. Their top three batsmen Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav have hit four each, collecting 12 between them. Suryakumar has hit the most fours this season (60), whereas, Kishan has clobbered the most maximums (29).

Most runs MI have three batsmen present in top 10

One of the main success story for MI this season has been the contributions of De Kock, Kishan and Surya in terms of runs. All three players occupy berths in the top 10 for most runs scored this season. MI are the only side with these many players in the top 10. De Kock and Kishan have amassed 483 runs each. Surya has 461.

Big hitters Pollard and Pandya have the best strike rate this season

The reason why MI often end up putting huge runs on the board is because of the finishing touches applied by the aggressive duo of Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya. Pollard has the best strike rate in IPL 2020 (190.44), whereas, Pandya has the second-highest tally (182.29). They have a total of 47 sixes between them, besides scoring 250-plus runs each.

Bowling Bumrah and Boult have been terrific with the ball

Jasprit Bumrah has claimed 27 wickets this season (highest). Bumrah has the best bowling average this season (13.92). JB also has the second-highest number of dot balls (167). He is the only bowler with two four-wicket hauls in IPL 2020. Meanwhile, Kiwi pacer Trent Boult is the third-highest wicket-taker this season (22). Notably, MI have three bowlers in the top 10 for most wickets.

Do you know? Pandya and Pollard have ruled the death overs

Both Pandya and Pollard have been ruthless with the bat in the death overs. Veteran all-rounder Pollard has scored 224 runs at an average of 112 in the death overs. Meanwhile, Pandya has accumulated 216 runs at an average of 54 in the death overs.

Do you know? Powerplay and death overs: Boult, Bumrah have dominated the proceedings