Fourth-placed Everton take on an inconsistent Manchester United in gameweek eight of the Premier League 2020-21 season on Saturday. United have won both their away league games this season and would want a much needed three points. However, after poor performances at home against Chelsea and Arsenal respectively, United are on the back foot. Everton will want to pile on the misery.

Team news Team news and selection

Everton are set to welcome back James Rodriguez after a minor injury. Richarlison is suspended but Lucas Digne returns after a ban. Goal-keeper Jordan Pickford could also return after being benched last Sunday. For United, Victor Lindelof is doubtful, however, they could have the services of Jesse Lingard. Alex Telles will be assessed and Anthony Martial is available after his three-game ban.

#EVEMUN United under a lot of pressure

Everton have picked up just one point from their previous three games, whereas, United have collected four. However, United are placed 15th with just two wins from six games. The Red Devils have had a bad week with straight losses across competitions and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is under tremendous pressure. Can he turn things around ahead of the international break?

Stat attack A look at the stats ahead of the match

Last season, both these sides had to settle for 1-1 draws. The Toffees have gone seven Premier League home games without a clean sheet. In-form Dominic Calvert-Lewin has scored eight goals in his seven Premier League appearances this season. United will be aiming to match a club record of seven successive away league wins. United have already conceded four penalties this season.

Info Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing

Dream11 team prediction (4-1-2-1-2): De Gea; Wan-Bissaka, Keane, Maguire, Coleman; McTominay; Doucore, Rodriguez; Fernandes (vc), Calvert-Lewin (c), Martial. The match is set to start at 6:00 PM IST on Saturday. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream it on Hotstar (paid subscription). Match prediction: 1-1.

Information Predicted line-ups: Everton vs Man United