All eyes will be on Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore, who face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Eliminator. The winner between these two sides will take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 ahead of the finale. Meanwhile, SRH have won the toss against RCB in Abu Dhabi and have asked Virat Kohli & Co. to bat first. Here's more.

Details A look at the pitch and conditions

As the tournament has progressed, the wicket on this venue has become more balanced for both batsmen and bowlers. The bowlers will enjoy bowling on this surface, which has a lot of grass coverage. Meanwhile, the surface will be a bit challenging for the batsmen. The current temperature is hovering around 30 degrees Celsius with some wind blowing.

SRH vs RCB SRH vs RCB: What to expect?

The IPL Eliminator between SRH and RCB is expected to be a cracker. Both the teams have beaten each other once in the league stage and carry the required strength to sail through. Besides, all eyes will be on the contest between pace spearhead Sandeep Sharma and RCB skipper Virat Kohli. The former has dismissed Kohli a record seven times in the IPL.

Playing XI A look at the playing XI of both teams

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner(c), Shreevats Goswami(w), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan. Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers(w), Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Meetings What happened in the league meetings between these two teams?