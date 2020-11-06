The 2020 edition of Indian Premier League might be over for Kings XI Punjab, but they have plenty of positives to reflect upon. One of them was the sublime run of skipper Lokesh Rahul in the league stage. His led the team right from the front, having played some magnificent knocks throughout. Let us decode his performance in IPL 2020.

Runs Rahul emerged as the leading run-scorer

The tournament has entered its playoffs stage, however, Rahul still leads the runs tally by a fair margin. In 14 games, he racked up 670 runs at a phenomenal average of 55.83. He also registered a ton, and is presently among the four batsmen to have done so in the season. His unbeaten 132 (vs RCB) is still the highest individual score this season.

Do you know? Most runs for KXIP in a single season

In KXIP's final game (against Chennai Super Kings), Rahul's overall runs tally (2020) surged to 670. He surpassed his own record of scoring 659 (2018), which was earlier the highest in an IPL season by a KXIP player.

Feat Fastest to 2,000 IPL runs

At the start of this season, Rahul broke plenty of records by firing a 132-run knock against RCB. During the match, he also broke Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar's eight-year-old record and became the fastest to 2,000 IPL runs. The former attained the feat in 60 innings as compared to 63 taken by Tendulkar. Notably, he was dropped twice by Virat Kohli in the match.

Information Highest individual score by an Indian in IPL

Rahul's 69-ball 132* became the highest individual score by an Indian in the IPL. Before this, Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant held the record after recording an unbeaten 128 against SRH (2018). Besides, Rahul also registered the highest score by a captain.

500 runs 500+ runs in three consecutive IPL seasons