Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL Eliminator on Friday. With this victory, the Orange Army will now take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 2 for a place in the final. RCB, who were asked to bat first, managed 131/7 in 20 overs. In reply, SRH (132/4) got past the target to register their fourth successive win. Here are the records broken.

SRH vs RCB How did the match pan out?

RCB lost openers Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal early on to be on the back foot. Aaron Finch (31) and AB de Villiers (56) added a 42-run stand for the third wicket. After Finch's dismissal, RCB kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Jason Holder (3/25) was terrific. In reply, SRH were reduced to 67/4. However, they managed to find a way.

Duo Finch and ABD register these feats

Australian batsman Finch surpassed the 2,000-run mark in the competition (2,005). He became just the 38th batsman to achieve this milestone. AB de Villiers slammed his 38th IPL fifty. The veteran star equaled the likes of Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma (38 fifties each). He also went past the 4,800-run mark in the competition (4,849). He is now the ninth-highest scorer this season (454).

SRH players SRH players register these feats

SRH pacer T Natarajan (2/33) raced to 16 IPL wickets this season and occupies the 10th place. Jason Holder has 13 wickets from just six games this season. He registered his best bowling figures in IPL (3/25). Kane Williamson (50*) has now amassed 50 sixes in the competition. The Kiwi batsman also registered his 14th career IPL fifty.

RCB bowlers RCB bowlers script these numbers