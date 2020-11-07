South Africa have announced a 24-man squad for the upcoming white-ball leg against England. Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada is back in South Africa's white-ball squad after missing the ODI series against Australia, earlier this year. His compatriot Junior Dala, who hasn't played for South Africa since March 2019, is also back in the fold. Meanwhile, speedster Glenton Stuurman has received his maiden international call-up.

Squad A look at the 24-man squad

South Africa squad (ODI and T20I): Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Faf du Plessis, Bjorn Fortuin, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj, Janneman Malan, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Lutho Sipamla, Jon-Jon Smuts, Glenton Stuurman, Pite van Biljon, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne.

Pacers, batsmen Here is the make-up of batting and pace segment

Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Anrich Nortje will lead SA's pace attack. The trio recently starred in the IPL 2020. Joining them will be Dala, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks and Stuurman. Besides, Faf du Plessis and Quinton de Kock will spearhead the batting segment, which also comprises Temba Bavuma, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen and Rassie van der Dussen.

Information Shamsi included alongside a quartet of left-arm spinners

The contingent of spinners will be led by Tabraiz Shamsi. The selectors have also picked up a quartet of left-arm spinners, Keshav Maharaj, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin and (all-rounder) Jon-Jon Smuts. Notably, Smuts could be preferred in the XI, owing to his batting ability.

Out Markram, Morris omitted from the squad

Top-order batsman Aiden Markram has been left out from the squad. He hasn't played white-ball cricket for South Africa since the 2019 World Cup. All-rounder Chris Morris, who sustained an injury ahead of the IPL 2020 Eliminator, is also not a part of the squad. Meanwhile, Dale Steyn, who represented RCB along with Morris, was unavailable for selection against England.

Schedule Schedule of the upcoming series