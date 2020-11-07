Ajinkya Rahane has strengthened the top-order of Delhi Capitals of late. His 46-ball 60 in a crucial run-chase against RCB fetched them the all-important playoffs berth. Although he couldn't fire against MI, his presence will be important as DC take on Sunrisers Hyderabad in the second Qualifier. However, he will be tested by pace spearhead Sandeep Sharma. Let us analyze Rahane's performance against Sandeep.

Battle A look at the battle between the two

In the IPL, Rahane has amassed 3,931 runs from 147 matches at an average of 31.95. On the other hand, Sandeep owns 108 wickets in 91 matches, including a best-match haul of 4/20. So far, Rahane has managed to score 71 runs off 77 balls by Sandeep, while Sandeep has dismissed him twice. It shows Rahane is yet to get the better of Sandeep.

Information Rahane vs SRH, Sandeep vs DC

Rahane is DC's highest run-scorer against SRH in the IPL. Thus far, he has racked up 397 runs from 16 games at a strike-rate of 105.87. The tally also includes 9 sixes and 35 fours. Besides, Sandeep has 17 wickets from 13 games against DC.

Numbers Interesting numbers of Rahane and Sandeep

As of now, Rahane has scored most of his runs in the powerplay. Across several seasons, he has aggregated 1,947 runs from 146 matches at a strike-rate of 116.17 in this phase. Meanwhile, Sandeep is now the leading wicket-taker in the powerplay overs, having scalped 53 wickets from 91 matches at 26.85. Rahane would certainly be wary of Sandeep in the first six overs.

DC vs SRH What to expect?