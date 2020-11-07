Last updated on Nov 07, 2020, 12:59 pm
Hi,
Written byRajdeep Saha
Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Qualifier 2 on Sunday.
DC get another shot after losing the Qualifier 1, whereas, SRH overcame RCB in the IPL Eliminator.
SRH are the in-form side, having won four on the bounce.
Delhi need to improve their all-round play in this knockout encounter.
Here's the match preview.
The Orange Army have dominated against Delhi Capitals this season, having won both the league games.
In the first encounter SRH won by 15 runs. They posted 162/4 in 20 overs, before Rashid Khan's 3/14 restricted Delhi to 147/7.
And then in the next meeting, SRH piled up 219/2. In reply, DC folded for 131 in 19 overs.
With four successive wins, the confidence factor is really running high for SRH.
The collective bowling approach is their main weapon and that's where DC batsmen could struggle.
David Warner is leading them well and the presence of Jason Holder has lifted the mood.
He played a crucial role in the Eliminator.
Meanwhile, DC were blown away in Qualifier 1 and need to respond.
DC - Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel.
SRH - David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, S Nadeem, T Natarajan.
Dream11 team prediction: David Warner, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Kane Williamson, Rishabh Pant, Jason Holder (c), Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.
The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday.
One can watch it live on the Star Sports Network, besides streaming the same on Hotstar (paid subscription).
Venue: Abu Dhabi.
Kagiso Rabada (56) is two shy of surpassing Shane Warne (57) in terms of career IPL wickets.
Rashid Khan is one short of 75 IPL scalps. He can become only the 32nd bowler to achieve this feat.
Shikhar Dhawan (5,104) needs 59 runs to become the fourth-highest scorer in IPL history.
Warner is four short of 550 runs in IPL 2020 (546).
