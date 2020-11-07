Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad face each other in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 Qualifier 2 on Sunday. DC get another shot after losing the Qualifier 1, whereas, SRH overcame RCB in the IPL Eliminator. SRH are the in-form side, having won four on the bounce. Delhi need to improve their all-round play in this knockout encounter. Here's the match preview.

Meetings What happened in the league meetings between these two teams?

The Orange Army have dominated against Delhi Capitals this season, having won both the league games. In the first encounter SRH won by 15 runs. They posted 162/4 in 20 overs, before Rashid Khan's 3/14 restricted Delhi to 147/7. And then in the next meeting, SRH piled up 219/2. In reply, DC folded for 131 in 19 overs.

DC vs SRH Confidence factor running high for SRH

With four successive wins, the confidence factor is really running high for SRH. The collective bowling approach is their main weapon and that's where DC batsmen could struggle. David Warner is leading them well and the presence of Jason Holder has lifted the mood. He played a crucial role in the Eliminator. Meanwhile, DC were blown away in Qualifier 1 and need to respond.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

DC - Ajinkya Rahane, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada, Harshal Patel. SRH - David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, S Nadeem, T Natarajan.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing, TV listing and venue

Dream11 team prediction: David Warner, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (vc), Kane Williamson, Rishabh Pant, Jason Holder (c), Axar Patel, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan. The match is set to start at 7:30 PM IST on Sunday. One can watch it live on the Star Sports Network, besides streaming the same on Hotstar (paid subscription). Venue: Abu Dhabi.

Info Presenting the stats ahead of the Qualifier 2