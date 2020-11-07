Former Indian opener Gautam Gambhir believes Royal Challengers Bangalore should look for a new captain as he slammed Virat Kohli's captaincy. His statement comes after RCB were knocked out of the IPL 2020, losing the eliminator to Sunrisers Hyderabad. Speaking on ESPN's show T20 Time Out, Gambhir said it was time Kohli put his hand up and took the responsibility for dismal results.

RCB were restricted to 131/7 after SRH invited them to bat in Abu Dhabi. Despite opening the innings, skipper Kohli still failed to deliver the goods. While the batting line-up perished, the likes of Aaron Finch (32) and AB de Villiers (56) saved the sinking ship. In reply, SRH were powered to victory by Kane Williamson's emphatic knock (50* off 44).

Kohli was appointed the captain of RCB in 2013. Under him, the Royal Challengers have made the playoffs thrice in eight seasons (2015, 2016 and 2020). Since finishing as runners-up in 2016, they have ended at the bottom in two of the last three seasons (2019 and 2017). This time, they broke into the playoffs after losing four consecutive games.

Speaking on the same, Gambhir questioned Kohli's accountability. "The problem is about accountability. Eight years into the tournament without a trophy," said Gambhir. "Tell me any other captain, tell me any other player who would have got eight years and wouldn't have won the title and would have still continued with it. So it has to be accountability. A captain needs to take accountability."

Gambhir also stated the difference between Kohli's captaincy for Team India and RCB. He believes the real test for Kohli is to carry the integrity. Notably, RCB have registered more defeats than victories in the leadership of Kohli. Under him, they have won 55 out of 125 games, losing 63 with a win percentage of 46.69, so far.

"Dhoni has won three titles, Rohit has won four, and that's the reason they've captained for such a long time. I'm sure if Rohit wouldn't have delivered for eight years, he would have been removed. There shouldn't be different yardsticks for different people," he added.

