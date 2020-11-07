Manchester City welcome Liverpool at the Etihad Stadium in a crunch Premier League encounter on Sunday. City are placed 10th at the moment, having played six games, whereas, Liverpool are second with 16 points after seven matches. The hosts are unbeaten in eight games across competitions. Meanwhile, Liverpool haven't lost in six successive matches. Here we present the match preview.

Team news Man City vs Liverpool: Team news and selection

Gabriel Jesus could start for City following a goal-scoring return from injury in the midweek Champions League clash. However, the likes of Sergio Aguero, Benjamin Mendy and Fernandinho remain out. Joel Matip is set to make a return as mid-fielder Naby Keita is also available. But new acquisition Thiago Alcantara is still sidelined.

#MCILIV Nothing much to separate the two teams

One expects a tight battle between two quality sides. With the Premier League season expected to be tighter as ever, one expects more openness this time around. If Liverpool manage to pull off a result, they will go atop and could move eight points above City. Both teams have the resources in attack to cause issues. It's too close to pick out a favorite.

Stat attack A look at the relevant stats ahead of the match

City have won their last three home league games against Liverpool by an aggregate score of 11-1. Meanwhile, the Reds have failed to keep a clean sheet in the last 10 league away encounters. City will be aiming to win back-to-back league games for the first time this season. Liverpool have conceded 15 goals after seven Premier League games this season.

Details Dream11 team prediction, timing and TV listing

Dream11 team prediction (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Walker, Laporte, Matip, Robertson; De Bruyne (c), Henderson; Salah (vc) Foden, Mane; Sterling. The match is set to start at 10:00 PM IST on Sunday. One can watch the match live on the Star Sports Network and stream the same on Hotstar (paid subscription). Match prediction: 2-1.

Views Guardiola and Klopp share their views

City manager Pep Guardiola is looking forward to this test early in the season. "It is always nice to play against the strongest teams possible," he said. "Last year they were stronger. They have been an exceptional team for a long time, with an exceptional manager." Jurgen Klopp is expecting a closely fought contest. "Both teams will perform at a high level," he said.

Information Man City Vs. Liverpool: Predicted line-ups