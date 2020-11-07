Last updated on Nov 07, 2020, 03:30 pm
Written byRajdeep Saha
Delhi Capitals will be locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 on Sunday.
DC were blown away by Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 and face an in-form SRH side, who were superb in the Eliminator.
All eyes will be on DC skipper Shreyas Iyer.
Iyer, who has a decent record against SRH, needs to be at his best.
Here's more.
Till date, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shreyas Iyer has racked up 310 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of 114.39.
The tally also includes 12 sixes and 23 fours.
Iyer, who averages 31.00 against SRH, has scored two fifties against them.
He needs 15 runs to surpass Gautam Gambhir's tally of 324 against SRH.
As of now, the right-handed batsman has managed to score 63 runs off 59 balls by wrist-spinner Rashid Khan, while the latter has dismissed him two times.
One expects a close contest between the two.
Meanwhile, Iyer has struggled against SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma.
He has managed to score 34 runs off 47 balls by Sandeep, while the pacer has dismissed him three times.
As of now, the DC stalwart has scored 115 runs at an average of 57.5 in the powerplay overs (1-6).
Meanwhile, he has been most effective in the middle overs (7-15).
Iyer has scored 255 runs at an average of 28.33 in the middle overs.
He has accumulated 63 runs at an average of 21 in the death overs (16-20).
In 77 matches, Iyer has racked up 2,114 runs at an average of 30.64.
He has 15 fifties to his name with a best of 96.
Iyer has a strike rate of 126.21, besides slamming 182 fours and 81 sixes.
In the IPL 2020 season, he has scored 433 runs from 16 games at 30.93.
He has hit two fifties.
