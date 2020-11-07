Delhi Capitals will be locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL 2020 Qualifier 2 on Sunday. DC were blown away by Mumbai Indians in Qualifier 1 and face an in-form SRH side, who were superb in the Eliminator. All eyes will be on DC skipper Shreyas Iyer. Iyer, who has a decent record against SRH, needs to be at his best. Here's more.

Iyer vs DC Iyer has an able record against SRH

Till date, against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Shreyas Iyer has racked up 310 runs from 11 games at a strike rate of 114.39. The tally also includes 12 sixes and 23 fours. Iyer, who averages 31.00 against SRH, has scored two fifties against them. He needs 15 runs to surpass Gautam Gambhir's tally of 324 against SRH.

Battle How has Iyer performed against leading SRH bowlers

As of now, the right-handed batsman has managed to score 63 runs off 59 balls by wrist-spinner Rashid Khan, while the latter has dismissed him two times. One expects a close contest between the two. Meanwhile, Iyer has struggled against SRH pacer Sandeep Sharma. He has managed to score 34 runs off 47 balls by Sandeep, while the pacer has dismissed him three times.

IPL 2020 How has Iyer performed in powerplay, middle and death overs?

IPL Iyer's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020