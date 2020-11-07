Royal Challengers Bangalore were eliminated by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. RCB, who are yet to win the coveted title, promised aplenty at the start, however, their campaign faded away in the business end. They qualified for the playoffs on basis of NRR and lost the crucial IPL Eliminator. Here are takeaways from RCB's campaign.

Batting RCB's batting faded as the tourney progressed

When you look at RCB's performance with the bat, the players failed to take responsibilities in the final stages. In the last five games, RCB managed just one score of 160-plus. In each of these games, they batted first and couldn't set a proper target. The players lacked the aggression and weren't as expressive. Poor shot-making and lack of partnerships hurt them.

Morris Chris Morris' absence was felt

RCB spent a massive amount of money to land the experienced Chris Morris in the IPL 2020 auction. However, he missed several games at the start due to injury and was absent in the Eliminator. Morris played just nine games this season and claimed 11 scalps. He bowled at an average of 19.09, besides having an economy rate of 6.63.

Bowling The bowling was a plus this season

Yuzvendra Chahal was the standout performer for RCB this season, having clinched 21 wickets at 19.28. Fellow spinner Washington Sundar also did well, bowling at an economy rate of under six (5.96). Mohammed Siraj had a good comeback season after faltering last season. However, besides them and Morris, the rest of the RCB attack lacked steam. Navdeep Saini failed to claim wickers.

Duo Padikkal impressed largely, ABD delivered

The biggest plus was the performance of Devdutt Padikkal. The youngster made his IPL debut and went on to score the most runs for RCB this season (473). He hit five fifties as well. By the look of things he has a great future. Meanwhile, AB de Villiers stood tall once again, amassing 454 runs. These two impressed largely.

Views Another missed opportunity for Kohli-led RCB