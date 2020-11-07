Last updated on Nov 07, 2020, 06:45 pm
Rajdeep Saha
Sandeep Sharma has been quite impressive for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.
The pacer has led the attack well of late and will be pivotal for SRH in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday.
SRH, who face Delhi Capitals for a place in the final, will want Sandeep to deliver the goods.
Here we decode his performance.
Sandeep has a decent record against the Capitals and it's fair to say that SRH need him to take wickets and be economical as well.
In 13 matches against Delhi Capitals, the speedster has taken 17 wickets with the best bowling performance of 4/20.
Besides an average of 20.11, Sandeep has bowled at an economy rate of just 6.97.
Sandeep has an excellent record against DC skipper Shreyas Iyer.
As of now, Shreyas Iyer has managed to score only 34 runs off 47 balls by Sandeep, while the speedster has dismissed him three times.
Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane has managed to score 71 runs off 77 balls by Sandeep, while the right-arm pacer has dismissed him two times.
Sandeep has been most productive in the powerplay overs like usual.
As of now, Sandeep has picked up nine wickets at an average of 21.67 in the powerplay overs (1-6).
In the middle overs (7-15), he has taken two wickets at an average of 18.5.
As far as the death overs (16-20) are concerned, Sandeep has two wickets at an average of 56.
In 91 matches so far, Sandeep has claimed a total of 108 wickets in the IPL. He has an average of 24.22. Sandeep has impressed with his economy rate of 7.74 as well. In IPL 2020, the experienced campaigner has taken 13 wickets at 26.46.
