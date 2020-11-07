Sandeep Sharma has been quite impressive for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season. The pacer has led the attack well of late and will be pivotal for SRH in the Qualifier 2 on Sunday. SRH, who face Delhi Capitals for a place in the final, will want Sandeep to deliver the goods. Here we decode his performance.

Versus DC Sandeep has an impressive record against DC

Sandeep has a decent record against the Capitals and it's fair to say that SRH need him to take wickets and be economical as well. In 13 matches against Delhi Capitals, the speedster has taken 17 wickets with the best bowling performance of 4/20. Besides an average of 20.11, Sandeep has bowled at an economy rate of just 6.97.

Battle How has Sandeep fared against leading DC batsmen

Sandeep has an excellent record against DC skipper Shreyas Iyer. As of now, Shreyas Iyer has managed to score only 34 runs off 47 balls by Sandeep, while the speedster has dismissed him three times. Meanwhile, Ajinkya Rahane has managed to score 71 runs off 77 balls by Sandeep, while the right-arm pacer has dismissed him two times.

IPL 2020 How has Sandeep performed in powerplay, middle and death overs?

Information Sandeep's overall show and his performance in IPL 2020