The Sunrisers Hyderabad have made a remarkable comeback in the IPL 2020. They recently knocked out the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator. Now, the Orange Army eye the coveted title as they take on Delhi Capitals in the Qualifier 2. Meanwhile, SRH skipper David Warner can break plenty of records in this game. We take a look at the same.

Runs Warner can become the leading run-scorer this season

Warner made a patchy start this time, however, he duly accelerated in second half. So far, he is the second-highest run-scorer after KL Rahul, having scored 546 runs from 15 games at 42.00. Earlier, he completed the 500-run mark for the sixth consecutive season. Although emulating Rahul's tally of 670 runs is far-fetched, Warner can still go after it in the impending game.

Tally Can Warner emulate Suresh Raina on the overall tally?

Warner has done well as far as the overall runs tally is concerned. He has already surged to number three with 5,252 runs in 141 games at a phenomenal average of 43.04. The upcoming game presents him an opportunity to surpass the CSK batsman Suresh Raina, who owns 5,368 runs. Notably, RCB skipper Virat Kohli (5,878) still leads the tally.

Information Warner can complete 200 IPL sixes

Warner has struck 195 IPL maximums so far. He could become only the sixth cricketer and third foreign player with 200 sixes in the tournament. The likes of Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have already attained the feat.

600 runs Warner is closing-in on the 600-run mark